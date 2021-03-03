CHESTERFIELD — The Town Council voted Tuesday to hire reserve officer David Pollard to a full-time position with the police department.
Pollard started his career in Albany, is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and has been a Chesterfield reserve officer for over a year.
“He’s already acclimated with the community,” Police Chief William Ingles said. “He’s already been through ILEA (Indiana Law Enforcement Academy) so he’ll be a good addition to the department.”
In other business, council President Ed Leonard gave an update on a property at 309 Sycamore St.
Since the deaths of the previous owners, the mortgage company has been making the tax payments with an eye on renovating it.
The company said repairs were complete but upon inspection Leonard documented several problems including animals still getting into the house.
The town has set a final inspection date for June 30.
“Hopefully they can get that house up to livable condition,” Leonard said. “If not, then we’ll have to take the appropriate action. It’s a health and safety issue right now for us.”
The purchase of six sets of barricades for the street department for $3,000 was approved.
The council approved $1,700 for the repair of equipment used to fix a recent water main break.
A contract with the Regional Planning District for its help with the bidding process for the town’s Community Crossings Grant projects was approved. The payment is $2,500 for the first year and $1,500 for the second.
A resolution was approved to allow the clerk-treasurer to use a credit card to pay vendors the town doesn’t have an account with and also to be used as the clerk-treasurer deems appropriate.
