Boy Scouts

Christopher Brown, a member of Boy Scout Troop 230, holds the flag as he and fellow scouts march down Indiana 32 during Tuesday afternoon's Fourth of July Parade in Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD — For many, the Chesterfield Fourth of July Parade is both a celebration of freedom and an opportunity for making memories. For others, it marks a new beginning.

"(Years ago,) our son was on the volunteer fire department and during the parade, he stopped it and proposed to his wife," said Jeff Chase, who visits the parade every year with his spouse, Vicki, and their family.

"When we were setting up, she goes, 'I hope this is a good day,' and I said, 'I think it will be,'" he said, knowing that the marriage proposal would soon follow.

"Everybody was cheering. It was really exciting," Vicki Chase recalled.

The Fourth has an even greater significance for the Chases. Vicki had four brothers who served in the armed forces and a husband who was nearly drafted into Vietnam.

Others — including Candida Burrows, whose son serves in the United States Navy — attending Tuesday's parade were remembering relatives in the military.

Navy Mom

Chesterfield Resident Candida Burrows poses for a photo just before Tuesday's parade. Burrows said the Fourth of July means more than a day off. For her, it's an opportunity to thank those serving in the armed forces, including her son.

"It is a day to say thank you to our troops for allowing us to have special days with our families and friends," Burrows said. "It's not about the fireworks and barbecues, it's about being independent and free where others can't be."

Finishing touches

Chris Allen puts finishing touches on his truck before Tuesday's parade in Chesterfield.

Tuesday's parade was the 68th celebrating Independence day in Chesterfield, according to town Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Dunham. 

About 125 people, including first responders, comprised the parade group.

High five

A first responder high-fives a child as she walks on the parade route Tuesday in Chesterfield.

Among the participants were Lacinda and Kevin Rushton, a husband and wife duo portraying members of the United States Christian Commission, through which they provide historical information and spread the Gospel through Civil War reenactments.

The two also handed out copies of Civil War-era religious reading material, including Bibles and gospel tracts.

Lacinda Rushton said the Fourth of July is about freedom, particularly religious freedom.

"Some places you can't do religious outreach or even have church services," she said before Tuesday's parade started.

What a doll

Apparently, humans weren't the only one's enjoying Tuesday's Fourth of July Parade in Chesterfield. This doll sat on the lawn of Skyview Apartments as the parade passed by.

