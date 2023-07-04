CHESTERFIELD — For many, the Chesterfield Fourth of July Parade is both a celebration of freedom and an opportunity for making memories. For others, it marks a new beginning.
"(Years ago,) our son was on the volunteer fire department and during the parade, he stopped it and proposed to his wife," said Jeff Chase, who visits the parade every year with his spouse, Vicki, and their family.
"When we were setting up, she goes, 'I hope this is a good day,' and I said, 'I think it will be,'" he said, knowing that the marriage proposal would soon follow.
"Everybody was cheering. It was really exciting," Vicki Chase recalled.
The Fourth has an even greater significance for the Chases. Vicki had four brothers who served in the armed forces and a husband who was nearly drafted into Vietnam.
Others — including Candida Burrows, whose son serves in the United States Navy — attending Tuesday's parade were remembering relatives in the military.
"It is a day to say thank you to our troops for allowing us to have special days with our families and friends," Burrows said. "It's not about the fireworks and barbecues, it's about being independent and free where others can't be."
Tuesday's parade was the 68th celebrating Independence day in Chesterfield, according to town Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Dunham.
About 125 people, including first responders, comprised the parade group.
Among the participants were Lacinda and Kevin Rushton, a husband and wife duo portraying members of the United States Christian Commission, through which they provide historical information and spread the Gospel through Civil War reenactments.
The two also handed out copies of Civil War-era religious reading material, including Bibles and gospel tracts.
Lacinda Rushton said the Fourth of July is about freedom, particularly religious freedom.
"Some places you can't do religious outreach or even have church services," she said before Tuesday's parade started.