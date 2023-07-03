CHESTERFIELD — A Chesterfield man has been arrested on two felony charges related to an alleged rape.
Tarrance Lee Barrett, 19, was arrested by Chesterfield police Saturday on charges of rape by force or threat of force, and sexual battery.
According to a probable cause affidavit, during a May 25 investigation, conducted by Chesterfield Assistant Police Chief Cody Painter, a 17-year-old girl said she had been assaulted by Barrett at the town skate park.
During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the girl said she had known Barrett for several years and met him at the park. They walked to Chesterfield town hall for her to charge a cellphone, and he offered her $45 to “take off her clothes,” the girl told authorities.
The girl refused, and Barrett took the cellphone and told her to return to the ramp at the skate park, according to police. He sexually assaulted her there, the girl said. Allegedly, Barrett threatened the girl by telling her that he had a knife.
Barrett followed the girl to her residence, where she informed her mother of the attack, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with police, Barrett said the girl had initiated sexual contact and he declined because they were near the police station and in public.
When Painter informed Barrett of the allegations, Barrett said he would get a lawyer.