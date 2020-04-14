ANDERSON — Only essential court personnel were present in an otherwise empty courtroom when Ryan Ramirez was sentenced to life without parole on Tuesday.
Due to restrictions of public gatherings and the closure of the Madison County Government Center during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramirez and the state agreed to a rare bifurcated or two-part sentencing.
Ramirez, 31, of Chesterfield, waived his right to be physically present for his sentencing and appeared by video from the Madison County Jail, dressed in a bright blue-and-white striped jail uniform.
Madison Circuit Court 4 Judge David A. Happe said there was an abundance of evidence to support the jury’s Feb. 19 recommendation for Ramirez to serve a life without parole sentence.
A jury convicted Ramirez of murder in the July 28, 2018, death of Paisley Hudson, his girlfriend’s 23-month-old daughter, and Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent of causing serious injury on Feb. 18. They returned the following day and to recommend Ramirez should serve a life without parole sentence after deliberating for only 10 minutes.
Paisley died from a blow to her head and two lacerations to her liver, which caused her to bleed to death internally.
Deputy prosecutor Samantha Green told jurors during the trial the little girl’s death “was slow and painful,” noting the testimony of medical professionals and various documented injuries including photos of her bruised and battered body at the time of her death.
“The court would find, based on the evidence presented at trial, that the defendant is a person clearly frustrated by his situation he found himself in life,” said Happe. “He was living in a cramped hotel room, responsible for watching two children that were not his own and essentially took out his frustration and his anger about that situation on the youngest of the children most seriously – who was the smallest and most vulnerable person around.
“That is the explanation for what happened, it is obviously not a justification in any way for what happened. It doesn’t legally excuse that in any way.”
Nathan K. Vining, defense attorney for Ramirez, moved to set aside the jury’s recommendation of life without parole saying the state failed to prove that Ramirez tortured Hudson before her death. Happe denied the motion and Vining’s objection was overruled.
Before he was sentenced, Ramirez was given the opportunity to address the court with a statement or speech, but he waived that right.
“There is no legal or factual reason to do anything other than to do what the jury recommended here and the court will do that,” Happe said. “At this point the court imposes the sentence of life without parole for Count I, murder, against the defendant, Ryan Ramirez.”
Deputy Prosecutor Peter Beyel said the two-part sentencing allows Ramirez to be transferred from the Madison County Jail to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.
The second part of Ramirez’s sentencing for Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent causing serious injury is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. May 5, so long as the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
