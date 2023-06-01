CHESTERFIELD — One local police officer was promoted and another received a letter of commendation Wednesday night.
Officer Cody Painter was sworn in as the town's new assistant chief by Chesterfield Clerk-Treasurer Debbie Dunham at Memorial Hall inside Millcreek Civic Center.
Nominated by Chief Joey Cole, Painter's promotion was approved by council at its April 11 meeting.
Painter said he's been with Chesterfield Police for more than a decade, beginning as a reserve officer in 2011 and then a full-time officer in 2013. He became the department's training coordinator about seven years ago.
Cole said Painter, as assistant chief, will be handling more day-to-day administrative work while he transitions to an outreach role.
In additional to Painter's promotion, Officer Derek Wyatt received a letter of commendation Wednesday for providing medical attention April 30 to a 73-year-old man experiencing cardiac arrest.
Cole lauded his officers' dedication, saying he'd put them up against any department.