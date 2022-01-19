CHESTERFIELD — After serving as chief of the Chesterfield Police Department since 2013, Billy Ingles is taking early retirement.
Ingles' last day with the department will be Feb. 1 after serving there almost 20 years. He's taking a job with a security company in Indianapolis.
The Chesterfield Town Council will have a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Friday to name an interim police chief.
“When I took over as chief, the department had no direction,” he said Tuesday during an interview with The Herald Bulletin. “After I became chief, everything was running smoothly.”
In a statement pertaining to his retirement, Ingles said he will not miss the politics in Chesterfield and the Town Council's micromanagement of the department.
“I will miss the great friendships and relationships I have created here,” he wrote. “However, I will not miss the lack of team work, or the lack of respect the elected officials have had towards the employees of the town.
“With that I know the council has never valued my input or opinion, but I would like the council to give strong consideration at giving Officer Cody Painter the interim police chief’s position,” Ingles said.
Ingles said that in May 2020, the Town Council passed a resolution that the department could not utilize reserve officers, which resulted in an increase in overtime from May 17 through July 7.
“We paid out more overtime in that period than we did for an entire year,” he said.
Ingles said in the past year several officers have left the department to take other positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.