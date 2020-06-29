CHESTERFIELD — The little town of Chesterfield has traditionally hosted a big celebration for Independence Day, including a parade and fireworks.
But this year's celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea for a virtual event to mark the holiday came to Todd Harmeson, public information officer for the Chesterfield Police Department, after finding videos of fireworks set to music on YouTube.
"I thought you know let's put something together for our followers so they can still have the fireworks," Harmeson said.
The department secured permission to use a prerecorded video set to music and added a message to the community from Police Chief William Ingles.
The video runs about 20 minutes and will be shown on the department's Facebook page on Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m.
