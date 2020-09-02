CHESTERFIELD — The town council on Tuesday reduced the 2020 budget by $37,000 in response to reduced revenue brought on by the pandemic.
The council reduced the Motor Vehicle Highway fund by $30,000 and the Cumulative Capital Development fund by $7,000.
The reductions will continue in the 2021 budget.
Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Dunham told the council that, in her conversations at the county and state level, the consensus has been that the negative financial effects of the pandemic on local budgets will continue into 2022.
"We're already seeing many businesses close, which will affect our tax base. I recommend to be cautious moving forward into our new year," said Dunham during the budget meeting that preceded the council's monthly meeting.
Chesterfield is eligible for $80,000 in CARES Act funds to cover expenses caused by the pandemic.
The council approved $42,624 to outfit eight patrol vehicles with new computers, scanners and printers.
The current computers, purchased in 2012, are in poor shape.
Police Chief William Ingles brought one of the department's computers to the meeting to show its condition. Its screen was being held in place with a paper clip.
New computers will allow officers to file reports from their vehicles instead of in the office on a shared computer, reducing the chance of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
The council also approved $2,400 for a public address system for the meetings and $6,500 for computers to be used during the meetings.
Due to the pandemic, the council has been meeting in the Memorial Hall Auditorium instead of their chambers.
In the auditorium, there is room to spread out but members can't always hear each other clearly due to social distancing and masks.
The computers will end the need for printouts changing hands and potentially spreading the virus.
The adoption meeting for the 2021 budget and next regular council meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Hall Auditorium.
