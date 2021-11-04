CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield resident Dusty Smith brought up a concern at the Chesterfield Town Council meeting Tuesday night regarding town ordinances.
In October, the police chief visited Smith's home after a neighbor complained about Smith's dogs barking throughout the night.
Smith was handed a copy of the city’s ordinances on animals, and she had some concerns.
“I’m here to appeal to you to please take the time to update these ordinances. Some of these, the last time they were updated was in 1983,” Smith said.
The ordinance that Smith said struck fear in her was 90.99 section A number 4.
It states that if any domestic animal has been the cause of three or more violations, it shall be humanly euthanized.
Smith also noted that there was no mention of civil liberties or due process. She urged Town Council members to review the ordinances and make any necessary updates.
Other business
The council also:
- approved spending $177,374 in total for upgrades to the town’s wastewater plant.
- will begin working with a company based in Muncie to create job descriptions for every employee category in the town of Chesterfield. It will cost the town around $4,000 to complete.
- approved Officer Grant Stephens' resignation letter from the Chesterfield Police Department. Stephens' last day will be Nov. 19.
- approved hiring Blake Callahan as a police officer. Callahan, an Anderson/Chesterfield native, graduated from Anderson High School in 2013 and then went to Ivy Tech to study criminal justice. Callahan has been with the police department for about three years as a reserve officer and has also worked for the Madison County Jail since 2016.
- will next meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Chesterfield Government Center.
Additionally, the Parks Department will host a Christmas with Santa at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
