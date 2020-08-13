CHESTERFIELD — The Town Council has approved a resolution to demolish the house at 309 Sycamore St.
The cost of the demolition will be added as a lien on the property.
Town attorney Thomas Beeman said the owners were deceased but he had been contacted by the mortgage company, which has been making the property tax payments.
The investors who own the mortgage are interested in looking at the property to see if it could be renovated.
“My recommendation would be to go ahead and approve this tonight and then we can talk with them and also explore the possibilities of getting the money to do the job in the future,” Beeman said.
In other business Wednesday, the council adopted a resolution that will allow utility customers a payment plan to get caught up with their past-due bills.
As part of the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, service for utility customers has not been shut off due to nonpayment.
The council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. for a budget hearing.
