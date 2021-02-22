CHESTERFIELD — After a water main break Sunday night, the town of Chesterfield is under a boil water order through Friday.
"It was one of the mains. It was time consuming and caused us not to have any water," said Chesterfield Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Dunham.
The main has been repaired, but the town will be under the boil water order through Friday.
The main break caused other smaller leaks in the system that will be repaired Monday but will not require shutting off the water, Dunham said.
Under a boil order, the CDC recommends bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute then letting it cool before use, or using bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and for pets' water bowls.
Residents can shower and bathe under a boil order but are advised to be careful not to swallow any water.
A full list of the CDC's recommendations can be found on their website, cdc.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.