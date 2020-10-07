CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Town Council unanimously approved revisions to the police department’s use of force policy.
While the policy does not prohibit the use of neck restraints, commonly known as chokeholds, it does make clear that they are considered deadly force and should only be used as a last option in a life-or-death situation.
“I think there is a place and a time where a chokehold is maybe necessary and I definitely did not want to limit that for our staff,” William Ingles, Chesterfield police chief, said at Tuesday's council meeting.
He explained that his department is small, often only having one or two officers on duty, meaning the time it would take backup to arrive is often greater than it would in a larger city with several officers on patrol at the same time.
“For officers to use that technique it has to be in a life-or-death situation,” he said.
Two other significant changes included adding that officers have a duty to intercede if they see a fellow officer using excessive force and expanding a section on de-escalating situations.
“The duty to intercede is holding those others that are not directly involved but are present at the incident accountable,” Ingles said. “I think that’s very very important.”
The policy states officers have a constitutional obligation to verbally de-escalate a situation before it becomes a physical confrontation. It also acknowledges that in some situations that’s just not possible.
Annual de-escalation training will be mandatory.
In other business, council President Ed Leonard opened the meeting with a moment of silence in memory of Anderson police Detective Larry Crenshaw who died in an accident over the weekend.
The 2021 budget was approved. Spending was approved to replace two garage doors at the town garage.
Trick or treat hours were set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Halloween.
Clerk-Treasurer Deb Dunham, who runs the town food pantry, said the town will be partnering with the Christian Center to provide Thanksgiving meals to residents of Chesterfield and Union Township.
Hoosier Park is donating 1,000 pounds of turkey, the Christian Center will provide side dishes, and local churches will provide desserts for the meal at the Millcreek Civic Center, following social distancing guidelines.
