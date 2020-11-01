CHESTERFIELD — During a special meeting on Thursday the Chesterfield Town Council introduced bond and rate ordinances for upgrades to the town's wastewater treatment plant.
The ordinances passed their first reading and a second meeting was set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Millcreek Civic Center.
To keep a rate increase to a minimum the town is extending the payment on bonds from 2007.
Residents can expect a rate of about $57 for 3,000 gallons.
Andrea Riley of Baker Tilley, a consulting firm in Indianapolis, explained that a change in the amortization schedule could mean slightly lower rates if approved by the State Revolving Fund.
The town's rates haven't been changed since 2011.
The town received three bids. Thieneman Construction had the lowest at $1,536,000 and was tentatively awarded the contract pending the town closing on its financing.
Including nonconstruction costs brings the total project to $2,109,000. The town is receiving a $25,000 asset management plan grant with the rest to be financed.
"We were placed in this situation where we have to do this and our goal is to make sure the residents of Chesterfield are not damaged by high rates," said Ed Leonard, Town Council president.
The state has mandated the town to remove phosphorus from the water it discharges into the White River from the wastewater plant. Excess phosphorus can cause algea blooms.
The town also treats wastewater from Daleville and Mounds State Park.
The project will also include other improvements to the system, including a new lift station at Mounds, a new scrubber system at the main lift station and a new aeration system.
