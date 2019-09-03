ALEXANDRIA — An Alexandria-Monroe Jr.-Sr. High School sophomore has been arrested for the assault of a classmate, possibly for being gay.
Alexandria Police Chief Matt Ellis said the student has been charged with battery.
The names of juvenile suspects are not released.
Discipline of an unspecified number of other students involved in the attack has been left to the school, Ellis said.
Those students names’ and any action taken against them also will not be revealed because of federal student privacy laws.
The victim, who previously attended the school but returned this year after attending another school, was examined by the school nurse and taken to a hospital for further examination and treatment following the attack in a locker room.
Some students had made a cellphone video of the attack.
School and district leaders have stressed their support of tolerance for LGBTQ students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.