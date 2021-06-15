ANDERSON — The Madison County coroner has released the name of the child hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.
My'ken T. Boyd, 5, died at a local hospital after being struck by an SUV around 2:20 p.m. in the 700 block of West Vinyard Street.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said the preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma, but an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the child is Charles W. Hart, 74, of Anderson.
"No charges filed, nor is there any suspicion of criminal activity," said Caleb McKnight, public information officer with the Anderson Police Department.
