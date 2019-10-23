ANDERSON — An Anderson man’s agreement to plead guilty to Level 6 institutional criminal mischief and Class A criminal trespassing has been granted. The Level 3 felony charge of child molestation against him has been dropped.
Circuit Court 3 Judge Andrew Hooper on Oct. 16 sentenced Louis J. Mihalos Jr. to two years of formal probation, according to court documents.
Mihalos, 20, was arrested in May after police found him engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl inside a church.
Officers were called to the 300 block of West 14th Street after receiving a report of broken glass at the old Resurrection Temple Church, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Eric Holtzleiter of the Anderson Police Department.
Holtzleiter said the girl might have misstated her age to Mihalos, leading him to believe she was 15 or 16. Mihalos was 19 at the time of his arrest.
Mihalos said he met the girl on Facebook about a week or two before meeting her in person, according to Holtzleiter. Mihalos told police he met the girl’s grandmother before the two of them walked around in Anderson.
“He said he was scared when he found out that she was 13 years old,” Holtzleiter wrote in the affidavit.
A no-contact order remains in place between Mihalos and the girl.
