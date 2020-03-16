ANDERSON — When schools are closed, many children go without meals and the Christian Center is preparing for an increase of people seeking meals.
Rob Spaulding, director of the Christian Center, said they have heard from several school systems that there is a concern with the closing of schools until April 6 that some children will not have access to three meals per day.
Several local school districts have announced that they will be providing meal for students during the closing because of the COVID-19 virus.
The Christian Center has also been notified that several churches and civic groups that provide a weekly meal are closing because of the coronavirus and food pantries are either closing or modifying their schedules.
“The school systems need help in feeding the kids,” Spaulding said. “We want to meet the needs.”
Spaulding said the Christian Center normally provides up to 300 meals a day and is expecting an increase in the demand.
“We’re reaching out to the community for food or financial resources,” he said. “With financial resources we are able to purchase food at a discounted price from the Second Harvest Food Bank.”
Spaulding said the Christian Center is trying to be creative and will have additional food prepared if there is a large influx of people needing a meal.
He said people with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed into the dining room, but will be given a take-home meal.
Meals are provided to the public at the Christian Center at noon and 5 p.m. daily.
“We don’t know what the demand will be,” Spaulding said. “It could be that we will double the number of meals provided on a daily basis.”
He said people can deliver food to 625 Meridian St. or have local grocery stores and Amazon deliver food to the Christian Center.
“It is looking more and more likely that the Christian Center will be the only one providing uninterrupted services in the days ahead,” he said. “Other organizations are referring their clients to us.”
With 60 male residents at the facility, the Christian Center is in need of toilet paper and sanitizing products.
Residents can donate money online at www.thechristiancenter.org.
