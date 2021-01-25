ANDERSON — An online auction in time for Valentine’s Day benefits a local charity that helps the hungry and homeless in Madison County.
The Christian Center would normally hold a silent auction during its fall banquet, but 2020 was anything but normal.
“This year we decided to replace that with an auction, but with so many things going on at year end and so many COVID-related restrictions we thought we’d push it into January,” said Rob Spaulding, executive director of The Christian Center.
The auction is hosted online at qtego.net/qlink/thechristiancenter by the Indianapolis company Qtego Fundraising Services.
As elite sponsor of the auction Financial Enhancement Group is covering the fee to use Qtego’s software.
“If you make a bid on something and you get outbid, it sends you a text message and tells you you’re outbid,” Spaulding said.
Items up for auction including weekend getaways, themed baskets, gift cards and services.
Bidding will end Sunday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will fund services to the hungry and homeless in Madison County.
