ANDERSON — Getting a job was the first, most crucial step for escaping homelessness for Heather.
But as a woman living on the streets, and occasionally staying with friends, she faced challenges like finding a place to clean her clothes or take a shower.
She began saving up for a down payment on an apartment — finally freeing her from a life wandering from couch to couch or finding a secluded place to sleep somewhere out of the way in Anderson.
And for the first few days the job was going great, until her boss found out she was homeless.
“He told her it was too much of a risk, he said he couldn’t afford or risk her coming in without a shower, or clean clothes, and he fired her,” said Rob Spaulding, director of the Anderson Christian Center in recounting the story.
Spaulding did not want to publish Heather’s full name for fear of her facing the same difficulties in finding new employment. The Herald Bulletin is honoring this request.
Spaulding said Heather’s is just the most recent in a series of similar stories he’s seen of the small boundaries of clean clothes and a shower keeping homeless people from breaking away from poverty.
“This is an absolutely typical thing,” he added.
And that’s why he’s set out to find a solution, which comes in the form of the Eleos Center.
Named for the Athenian personification of pity, mercy, clemency, and compassion, the center would act as an extension of the Christian Center’s programs for homeless people by offering a place for them to shower, wash their clothes and also individual mailing addresses for people who need a physical address for jobs or government benefits.
“This is the missing domino we feel that will help them get better access to health care and be able to get jobs,” Spaulding said. “If the Eleos Center had been open (Heather) would have been able to do all those things.”
And while Spaulding has been floating the idea for years, two community partnerships are set to bring the center to fruition.
The Madison County Community Foundation and an anonymous donor have offered to match any funds raised for the center up to $5,000 each. Meaning Spaulding just needs $10,000 in community donations to raise the expected $20,000 in capital to renovate an existing building adjacent to The Christian Center and open the Eleos Center by Thanksgiving.
“That’s really the only final piece to getting the doors open for the Eleos Center,” he said.
Along with offering basic human necessities to people who otherwise would have to pay or simply go without, being near the Christian Center means anyone using the Eleos Center would also allow them access to service providers to help with job training or finding housing.
The Christian Center has received some pushback from community members who believe the center would act as a beacon to bring more homeless people to Madison County. But Spaulding dismissed these arguments as specious.
“These are people who eat dinners there, get clothing vouchers, and have chapel here… It only makes sense they would be able to get access to these other services as well,” he said. “This truly is a vehicle to move people out of homelessness.”
The planning and approvals are set, all that Spaulding needs to open the center is $10,000 in donations.
“Think of all the people this could help… for Heather, if the Eleos Center had been open she would have been able to do all those things and have been able to maintain a job, get an apartment, and get off the street.”
Any individual or group looking to help raise money for the Eleos Center can contact Spaulding at 765-649-4264 or by visiting thechristiancenter.org.
