ANDERSON — Gina Edwards leaped out of the camp chair, throwing her hands in the air to show approval of Christian comedian Michael McDaniel’s rendition of the Black gospel family The Winans singing “Mary had a Little Lamb.”
“He had everybody on point,” she said.
Edwards was one of about 200 people in the interracial crowd who took advantage of the beautiful weather and an opportunity to ditch their COVID-19 masks Sunday at Worship, Word and Laughter at Shadyside Park. In addition to McDaniel’s comedy, the event included music, food and fellowship.
Edwards, who lives in South Bend, was persuaded to attend the event by her niece, Tiffany Layne, when she went to Muncie for the traditional cleanup of her mother’s grave.
“It was great worship,” she said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to fellowship with other people,” she said.
Pastor Doyle Moore, whose Straight Gate Church hosted the inaugural event, said he was pleased with the turnout.
“I’m here with my family. I just love it,” he said.
In addition to impersonations of other comedians such as Bernie Mac and Chris Tucker, McDaniel had fun with members of the crowd.
“A year ago, we couldn’t even do this,” he said. “This is stuff you take for granted. You couldn’t even sit next to somebody you love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.