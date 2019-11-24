INDIANAPOLIS — The crackle of a warm fire, the harmony of choirs singing and a bright glow in the night sky — the Indianapolis Zoo brings the joy of the holiday season together with a “wild” twist for Christmas at the Zoo.
For the first time, this tradition began the weekend before Thanksgiving, and continues daily through Dec. 30, closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The zoo opens at noon and Christmas at the Zoo activities go from 5 to 9 p.m., extended until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Zoo Lights for a fifth straight year, the Indianapolis Zoo was the first zoo in the nation to start a holiday lights event back in 1967. Now in its 51st year, more than 100,000 guests each year come during the holiday season.
Many of the zoo’s more robust animals — tigers, red pandas, brown bears, walrus and more — will be out to enjoy the cooler weather. The many indoor exhibits offer a place for guests to go when cheeks get rosy. Plus, visitors can learn more about their favorite animals during special chats throughout the day.
As the sun sets, the zoo will transform into a winter wonderland filled with colorful lights and displays. Santa’s Village tunnel of lights and In Flights of Fancy, We Three Trees provide fun family photo ops. The new display at the Holiday Harmony Stage will dance to the sounds of voices.
Santa’s Village is the largest recent addition Under the Bicentennial Pavilion, the whimsical scene looks like a Christmas card come to life. Santa’s Study welcomes guests to meet the Jolly Old Elf himself. Holiday surprises hide around every corner in the Snowflakery Mirror Maze. For a special treat, children can decorate cookies in Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen. Guests can also interact with animals including wintertime dogs, penguins and reindeer.
While local choirs sing holiday carols, visitors can chase the chill away with a cup of hot cocoa or even a seasonal cocktail. As they stroll through the zoo, guests can warm up by the campfires and look for hidden mistletoe for a chance to win an Animal Art Adventure.
As Christmas draws nearer, families will have extra opportunities to meet Santa from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 13-23 in the White River Gardens Rotunda.
Christmas at the Zoo is included with regular zoo admission. Discount tickets are available at participating Donatos and Teachers Credit Union locations. Guests can receive $1 off admission at the gate with the donation of a new hat, scarf or gloves to benefit St. Mary’s Child Center. Visit IndianapolisZoo.com for advance tickets and more information.
Parking is $8 per car and free for members. Additional parking is available in the zoo’s new south lot off Harding Street.
Visitors can also bring their old holiday lights to the zoo’s Entry Plaza for recycling.
