ANDERSON — For 50 years, the Victoria Guild St. Vincent-Anderson has hosted its Christmas Corner fundraiser to help support the hospital.
Victoria Guild is a volunteer service club that raises money for St. Vincent-Anderson to use for special projects. The Victoria Guild also runs the hospital’s gift shop.
“We put it (our money) in a great big pot, and the at the end of the fiscal year, we will write a check to the hospital,” said Leslie Taylor, co-chair of Christmas Corner.
Out of all the fundraising the Victoria Guild does, Christmas Corner is the largest.
“It started with a little cart in the corner of a hallway at St. John’s 50 years ago,” said Michael Litten, co-chair of Christmas Corner. “And it’s just built from that time on.”
Last year was to be the 50th year of Christmas Corner, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event couldn’t take place.
One thing they do to raise money is called donate to win. People can donate money toward a particular item and get an entry to possibly win it. Among items this year are a Coach purse, lounge chairs and a Yeti cooler.
“We also have our very famous bakery. We have our board members (and) our honorary council members bake goods for our bake sale, and its very famous,” Taylor said.
Aside from donate to win and the bake sale, there will also be 27 vendors with pop-up shops.
“That way, the community can come and support local, small shops and artists, because a lot of these vendors are (selling) homemade things,” Taylor said about this year’s vendors.
When the event began, volunteers would go out and purchase the items that would be sold at the pop-up shop instead of having vendors.
“We started turning it over to vendors about four or five years ago, and that’s worked out very well,” Litten said.
Aside from this year being special due to the 50th anniversary, Christmas Corner will be hosting a tea cart luncheon.
“Because of the (COVID-19) guidelines through Ascension, we’re not able to hold any special fundraisers on campus. So, we had to find another venue to do this, and the Edge Golf & Country Club is hosting us this year,” Taylor said.
This will be the first year that Christmas Corner has not been at a hospital.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests will be served chicken salad, croissant, fruit, broccoli salad and a special treat.
“I reached out to Joy Blevins Loyd,and she has given me Dorothy Blevins’ famous pineapple cake (recipe). They will also be receiving a piece of pineapple cake along with the recipe card and a history about Dorothy,” said Taylor.
Christmas Corner aims to be rooted in history and tradition, which is why it chose to honor Dorothy Blevins.
“Dorothy was never a member of Victoria Guild, but she was such an iconic person for Madison County,” Taylor said about the choice.
Christmas Corner will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Edge. Admission to the bazar is free, and the luncheon cost is $20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.