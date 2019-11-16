FRANKTON — Last year, a dozen women got together to talk about how they could help fulfill the mission of the newly approved comprehensive plan for the town.
One of the hopes of the plan’s creators was to have more recreational activities that would keep people in town.
Out of that grew the Frankton Christmas Festival, which was attended by about 400 people and raised about $4,500 for the town.
“We have very little opportunities to get together and visit. That was one of the reasons for doing it,’” said Vicki Covell, one of the organizers.
This was the second weekend of holiday related events around the region. Pendleton hosted its popular Christmas event last weekend.
Frankton’s second event drew about 600 people, she said. Organizers hope to raise enough money to replace the Christmas lights used by the town.
With luminaries glowing along Sigler Street, the free event included caroling by Frankton Jr.-Sr. High School choirs, and chili and hot chocolate to ward off the chill, and, of course, the big man himself, Santa. The Christmas tree decorating competition, featuring 43 trees, was so popular, some couldn’t be lit for fear it would short the electrical system, Covell said.
Residents seemed more than willing to break out the ugly reindeer sweaters and snowlflake leggings for the event, even though it’s not yet even Thanksgiving.
“The space is available right now. We’re thinking of it as a kickoff to the holiday season,” she said.
Frankton resident Amanda Bousman brought her son Dayton Bousman, 8, and niece Skylar Drake, 14, to the event.
“We come out and enjoy the pretties,” she said. “It’s nice to see the Christmas lights and see the town come together,” Bousman said.
Frankton Elementary School teacher Jenna Beth said she has attended both years.
“I just love the way it makes Frankton come alive,” she said.
As an art teacher, Beth said she really enjoyed seeing the creativity expressed throughout the festival.
“So many people are involved in it. That’s cool,” she said.
Her husband, Brandon Beth, said with the decline of small towns, he was happy to see an event that brought so many people together.
“When they started this, I don’t think they thought anybody would really come out to do this,” he said. “It’s our own little Hallmark movie.”
