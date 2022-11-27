ELWOOD — Christmas magic came at the flip of a switch Saturday evening in Elwood, and temperatures above freezing helped attract a crowd.
Elwood Christmas Committee member Christy Clark said the evening was a success.
"It was a huge turnout, the weather was perfect. Everything just went off without a hitch," she said.
Festivities kicked off with music from Elwood teen Ellie Laub and others. It was Laub's second year singing at an annual event she's attended since childhood.
After the music ended, the pre-lighting ceremony began. After Mayor Todd Jones spoke, and the Elves of Character, Snowflake Princess and Master Elf were named.
Crowds gathered around the Elwood Opera House balcony on Anderson Street, waiting for the mayor and the honorees to come out.
When 7:30 p.m. arrived, Jones and those on the ground counted down. When they reached zero, Christmas lights of varying colors illuminated the area.
At the sound of an emergency vehicle's siren, the Bring Back the Magic Parade began. It ended with a fire department ladder truck carrying Jones and Santa Clause in the bucket.
Seeing looks of delight on faces young and old, Clark said, was a highlight.
"You see everybody smiling; it's a happy, happy night," she explained.
Elwood residents will have another opportunity to see Santa at 2 p.m., Dec. 11, when he, Jones and Mrs. Claus visit residents all over Elwood.
After COVID-19 restrictions kept kids from Santa over the past couple of years, the trio will bring Santa to the kids.
Elwood will host other Christmas-themed activities, including trolley rides and events at the Elwood Municipal Building.
For more information, check the city website's Christmas event page.