ANDERSON — Leaders of local black churches are coming together as one voice to make a statement to the community on the state of race in America. “We knew that it was needed, that the church needed to have a stance, and in particular the black churches needed to have a stance, a voice on the issue,” said Tenorris Davis, pastor at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church. “We decided to come together, unifying our statements, and stand together as one united body.” There have been several marches in Madison County as part of a larger movement across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police in May. The pastors will stand together at 5 p.m. Thursday at Bethesda, 2124 Cedar St. in Anderson, to release the statement. The public is invited to attend. They are currently in the process of drafting it. “Some people think that some language is just too much, and some people think it’s not enough. So we’re trying to find a balance, we know we can’t represent every church in detail, but we do want to represent the black churches well,” said Davis. Davis asked the community to be praying for pastors as they lead their congregations through the challenge of a pandemic and facing social injustice.
