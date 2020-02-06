ANDERSON — The First Church of the Nazarene is making plans to uplift the community surrounding the church through an embedded initiative.
The church, located in the 2300 block of Jackson Street, has developed plans to open a community center that will provide numerous opportunities for area residents.
The community center is expected to cost an estimated $1.3 million and will be built onto the existing church building. The hope is to have the facility open by the end of the year.
“We realized with our growth as a church, we didn’t see that in the community,” the Rev. Tressena Jones said recently. “The church wants to be a good neighbor for the community.
“We didn’t want to be just a church,” she said. “There was a community of people we wanted to reach outside the four walls.”
Jones said when Lead Pastor Joseph Dagostino came from Texas, the church was already preparing to become more involved in the community.
Founded in 1915, the church owned property in Pendleton and there was discussion about relocating, she said.
“There were discussions about selling the Pendleton property and making an impact in our community,” Jones said.
The church is focusing on the grid from Brown/Delaware to Main Street and from 23rd to 29th streets.
“All of our efforts will focus in this area,” Jones said. “Eventually we will reach beyond the grid.”
Anderson First Church of the Nazarene is partnering with South Meridian Street Church of God and other community partners on the project.
Marc Slayton, assistant director of the Anderson Economic Development Department and coordinator of the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program, said they are working with the church.
“They will be providing clothing for men and women in the program through their Clothes Closet,” Slayton said. “There will be work clothes available.”
The church has formed a not-for-profit organization to operate the community center and programs.
The community center will provide educational opportunities, a community clothes closet, health and safety services, laundry and shower facilities.
Jones said the church members want to encourage a community cleanup, have movie nights and programs for senior citizens.
“We want to bring people to the table to have conversations and connect within the community,” she said.
The church is in the process of having two properties donated for a community garden and park that were obtained through the Anderson Blight Elimination Program.
The church is working with Community Hospital to grow fresh produce in the garden and the children in the neighborhood will design and help build the park.
Jones said the church will provide resources for property owners in the area to revitalize their houses and eventually would like to purchase and remodel homes to encourage people to move into the area.
“We’re creating a model that can be replicated in other areas of Anderson,” she said. “We are providing the information to other churches and organizations.”
