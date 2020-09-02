ANDERSON — A community outreach center proposed by Anderson First Church of the Nazarene has won approval from the city.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved the requested special exception for the two-phase 10,046-square-foot community center at the corner of 23rd and Meridian streets.
“This is an admirable petition,” John Suko, chairman of the BZA, said before the vote Wednesday.
No one spoke in opposition to the requested special exception.
The special exception request was filed last November, but through a change in engineering and contractors and the coronavirus pandemic the project was delayed.
The first phase is the 6,500-square-foot Community Room to be constructed along 23rd Street and attached to the existing church.
The second phase will be a 3,600-square-foot addition to the building.
The estimated cost of the project is $1.3 million with a groundbreaking scheduled for Sept. 13.
It will encompass a 1,900-square-foot indoor play-scape, 3,200-square-foot gathering room, classrooms, clothing closet, kitchen and laundry, coffee shop and restrooms.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the church wants to be more involved with the community.
“This is part of the church’s community outreach program,” he said. “This will be a nice addition to the neighborhood that needs a hand up.”
Additional landscaping will be added on the northeast corner of 23rd and Meridian streets, he said.
The new addition will result in the elimination of some parking spaces, but there are 50 spaces available in the hospital parking lot.
Lead pastor Joseph Dagostino said the church has had a good connection with the community in the past year and the goal is to reduce barriers for area residents.
The Anderson First Church of the Nazarene this year has opened a “tire park” and community garden along Jackson Street on property obtained through the city’s blight elimination program.
Keri Kardatzke, administrative assistant at the church, said the congregation is looking forward to helping the local community in years to come.
“We want to make a difference,” she said. “We’re excited about the opportunity.”
The Rev. Tressena Jones said there have been several community events at the “tire park” and the community garden is providing fresh vegetables to local residents.
“We want to engage our community,” she said. “We want to extend our reach to outside the four walls of our church.”
The church is focusing on the grid from Brown/Delaware to Main Street and from 23rd to 29th streets.
The church has formed a not-for-profit organization to operate the community center and programs.
The community center will provide educational opportunities, health and safety services, laundry and shower facilities.
