PENDLETON — A Cicero man was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual misconduct with a teenager he met on social media.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by James Sundheimer, Jacob S. Glenn, 23, first block of Morse Court, Cicero, has been charged with Level 4 felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
According to the affidavit, the alleged victim’s father, who lives in Pendleton, reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department that his 14-year-old daughter was in a relationship with Glenn, whom she met on the Snapchat social media platform.
The Herald Bulletin does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes.
Glenn reportedly told the girl he was 17 years old and attended Noblesville High School, and the girl reportedly told Glenn she was 16. They later revealed their true ages to one another but continued to see one another.
The girl told an interviewer at Cherish Center that she and Glenn messaged one another for a few days before meeting for the first time.
“He picked her up from her mother’s house in Westfield sometime after midnight and they drove around before going to a property that belonged to his uncle,” the affidavit said.
Glenn and the victim had sexual intercourse that night in the truck, according to the affidavit.
“He started touching her and she let it happen without saying anything,” Sundheimer wrote in the affidavit. “She said she was scared because she didn’t know where she was.”
The girl told the interviewer she returned to the property several times and had sex in a camper that belonged to Glenn’s uncle.
“She said she sometimes would tell him no but would let it happen and sometimes she was non-verbal and would try to push him away,” the affidavit stated.
Glenn, who initially denied having sex with the girl, admitted on Oct. 10 to having sex with the girl, according to the affidavit.
