ALEXANDRIA — As the state enters fully into the second of five reopening stages, local government bodies are in no hurry to return to conducting face-to-face meetings.
After Alexandria City County repeatedly met remotely through the Zoom conferencing platform for more than a month, council President Patty Kuhn asked when meetings might start taking place face-to-face.
Alexandria Clerk-Treasurer Darcy VanErman said, by her reading of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to limit the spread of coronavirus infection, such meetings were unlikely to occur until summer.
“My understanding is we would have to hold that line until at least mid-June,” she said.
The City of Alexandria, however, did open its City Hall, utility building and recycling center to the public Monday.
Kuhn said when the time comes to invite the public back to meetings, she wants them to be conducted somewhere larger than the council chamber.
“When we’re in the council chambers, we are on top of each other,” Kuhn explained.
VanErman said the most likely venue would be the Emory Lee Building.
“We would have to limit capacity," she said. "We could have to lay it out to accommodate social distancing.”
Anderson Community Schools will conduct its monthly meeting through Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Interim Superintendent Joe Cronk said he doesn’t expect the board of school trustees to meet face-to-face any earlier than June.
“Likely, we will return to normal meetings with social distancing and capacity restriction in June, depending on the governor’s executive orders at the time,” he said. “We will have to assess when that time gets closer.”
Pendleton was the first town in the county to shut its Town Hall to the public when the pandemic hit. Since then, the town has met only sporadically, to conduct urgent business.
“The meetings are where we had to take a vote on the council and (did) the vote by Zoom," council President Chet Babb said. "But everything has worked out fine.”
Babb said the meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday will be virtual on Zoom. Meetings are posted on the town’s Facebook page.
Council members also are in no hurry to reopen Town Hall, Babb said.
“We’re going by what the governor is doing; I don’t want to open too soon,” he noted. “The employees are still working from home. They’re on call. If something happens, they go out, like the water department or electric. Everything’s getting done.”
Though he’s not prepared to share the details, Babb said the Pendleton council has a plan to maintain health and safety when it does meet face-to-face.
Though the council chamber is relatively small, and many meetings last year attracted large audiences, Babb said he doesn’t believe there will be a problem with social distancing.
“Things have gotten a lot quieter, so that’s not going to be an issue,” he said.
