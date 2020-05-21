INDIANAPOLIS – Four Hoosiers filed a lawsuit in the Marion County Superior Court to ask for a ruling on a question the Indiana Supreme Court dodged earlier this week.
Last week, the Supreme Court handed down a 30-day suspension to Attorney General Curtis Hill for groping four women at a 2018 party with legislators and staffers. His suspension began Monday.
Following the suspension, Gov. Eric Holcomb filed a motion asking the court if the suspension created a vacancy at the attorney general’s office. Under Indiana Code, Holcomb can appoint someone new to the position if there’s a vacancy.
The court declined to rule whether Hill still qualified as attorney general and dodged Holcomb’s question about a position vacancy. Hill, in his emailed statement following the announced suspension, appointed a deputy prosecutor to fulfill his duties.
The Hoosiers filing the suit Thursday argue that Hill, being suspended for 30 days, no longer qualifies to serve as attorney general.
“We bring this litigation today because leaving this important question unanswered weakens the foundation of Indiana government,” Jim Perron, one of the plaintiffs, said in a release. “We ask the court to take swift action to issue a ruling that gives Governor Holcomb clear direction to exercise his authority to fill a vacant office.”
Jim Perron, Kathryn Perron, Julia Vaughn and John Windle, the four plaintiffs, are all residents of Indianapolis and are represented by Indianapolis attorney Bill Groth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.