ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Development Corp. has approved the donation of a Jackson Street property for the development of a community garden.
Kevin Sulc, president of the Anderson Community Development Corp., on Thursday said the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene Community Center requested the donation of the property at 2621 Jackson St.
He said the church plans to open a community garden that will include seating to provide local residents with nutrition classes.
Sulc said this is the third ACDC property being donated to First Church of the Nazarene.
The previous properties along Jackson Street were used for the development of a “tire park” for local children and a community garden.
Sulc said residents in the area were in support of the project.
The ACDC is being asked by Habitat for Humanity for the donation of two lots for the construction of new housing.
Jan Miller, director of Habitat for Humanity, said the properties are located at 1420 Forkner St. and 1609 Louise St.
“We’re seeking the properties as a donation,” Miller said. “We hope to break ground on the Forkner Street property this fall.
“We’re ready to start building in 2021 and the second property in 2022,” she said.
Sulc said the transfer of the properties was undergoing a title search to remove any liens.
The ACDC took under advisement requests for the donation of two properties being requested by the Circle of Hope Church.
Sulc said the two properties are at 2450 and 2518 Delaware St.
In other business: The ACDC received two offers to purchase a lot at 615 Louise St.
Sulc said the two offers were below the listed sales price and he received approval to inform bidders of the price and to negotiate a potential sale.
Victoria’s Properties is interested in purchasing properties at 1639 W. 18th St. and 1812 Arrow Ave.
Sulc explained Victoria’s Properties was the previous owner of the two locations.
The ACDC board approved negotiating a sales price with Victoria’s Properties, but it can’t be lower than what the properties were originally purchased for by the ACDC.
