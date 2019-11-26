ANDERSON — The 2020 budgets for the four city utilities have been approved in a combined amount of $115.2 million.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the budgets for Anderson Municipal Light & Power, Anderson Water Department, Anderson Wastewater Department and Anderson Stormwater Department.
City Controller Doug Whitham said spending in the four utility budgets was up slightly to cover increases in salaries.
He said the four departments were holding the line on spending in 2020.
The largest approved budget was for Anderson Municipal Light & Power with projected revenues of $82.6 million and anticipated spending of $79.6 million.
The budgets for the other three utilities are: Wastewater has estimated revenues of $19.4 million and expenditures of $12.4 million; Water Department projected expenditures of $7.1 million and revenues of $10.8 million; Stormwater revenues of $2.4 million and expenditures estimated at $1.6 million.
In other business, the board approved a memorandum of understanding between the city of Anderson and Ball State University.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the agreement is for small business development.
He said last year the Small Business Development project assisted with the opening of four new businesses and served 54 clients.
The city pays $13,500 toward the expenses of the program through food and beverage tax revenues.
The board also approved the purchase of two combination utility trailers for Anderson Municipal Light & Power from Reelstrong Utility Fleet at a cost of $72,234.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Light & Power, said currently the utility has eight trailers to transport utility poles and wire spools. The trailers on average are 32 years old.
