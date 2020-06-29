ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has awarded contracts for more than $3.8 million for two major road projects to E&B Paving.
The Anderson Board of Public Works last week awarded the two contracts to the local business, with a portion of the funding coming from the Indiana Community Crossings grant program.
E&B Paving was awarded a contract in the amount of $1,426,062 to repave Raible Avenue from 38th Street to Cross Street, which is expected to begin this week, city engineer Chuck Leser said.
Leser said the city was awarded $1 million through the Community Crossings program for the project and that the state will pay 50% of the cost for the work.
E&B Paving also was awarded the contract to replace the concrete on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at a cost of $2,292,776.
Leser said he hopes the work will start in July.
The Board of Public Works also awarded a $135,000 contract to HWC Engineering for the inspection work on the project.
The work is from just north of 67th Street to Interstate 69. Leser previously said the concrete pavement is expensive to repair because it has to be cut from the road surface and replaced.
The city will compact the concrete road surface from the 6700 block out to the interstate and then cover it with eight inches of asphalt.
The intersections at 67th and 73rd streets will remain concrete because of the heavy truck traffic, Leser said. The repairs are expected to last 20 to 30 years. During construction work, two-way traffic will be shifted to the east and west lanes.
Police substation
The Board of Public Works awarded a contract in the amount of $8,575 to Davis Excavating for the demolition of the former Anderson Police Department substation on Arrow Avenue.
Davis Excavating was the lowest of the three bids received for the work.
APD opened the substation during the administration of Mayor J. Mark Lawler.
In addition to the presence of police officers during the day, the building was used for community outreach programs.
It was eventually donated to the Minority Health Coalition in 2006 during the administration of Mayor Kevin Smith.
Greg Winker, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, previously said that there are plans by a local pastor, the Rev. Ray Wilkins, to relocate the food pantry from Westvale Manor to the site.
“It would provide more operating space,” he said of a new building on the property at 14th Street and Arrow Avenue.
Winkler said it would be a positive influence on the community and remove a desolate structure.
