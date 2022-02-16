ANDERSON — The city has awarded a contract for three major paving projects as part of the 2021 Community Crossings grant program.
The Anderson Board of Public Works awarded a $493,384 contract to Midwest Paving. The engineer’s estimate on the three projects was $489,195.
The contract is for repaving and reconstruction work on Madison Avenue, Brown-Delaware and West 29th Street.
The work on Madison will extend from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the railroad tracks at 17th Street.
The repaving work on Brown-Delaware will extend from Eighth Street south to 14th Street and on West 29th from Columbus Avenue to Meridian Street.
City Engineer Matt House said Midwest had the lowest of bids from three companies.
He said the contract amount was lower than the original bid of $508,271 because of a mathematical error.
House said the work has to be completed by October and will start as soon as weather permits.
