ANDERSON — Work on the repaving of Cross Street and Columbus Avenue is expected to commence in mid-July.
The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday awarded the contract for the repaving of Cross Street from Raible Avenue to Rangeline Road and Columbus Avenue from 38th to 46th streets.
Anderson received a $1 million Community Crossings grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation. The city has to provide matching funds.
The Board of Public Works awarded the contract to DC Construction which submitted the lowest bid at $1,539,994. E & B Paving bid $1,540,245 and Midwest Paving submitted a bid of $1,656,022.
This is the fifth consecutive year that Anderson has been awarded a $1 million grant through the state program.
Last year, the city awarded a $1,426,062 contract to E&B Paving through the Community Crossings grant program to repave Raible Avenue from 38th Street to Cross Street.
The city received $1 million in 2017 to repave Eighth Street from Winding Way to Scatterfield Road.
In 2018, state matching funds in the amount of $1 million were used to repave 53rd Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Scatterfield Road.
Anderson used the $1 million state grant in 2019 to repave 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks at Raible Avenue.
The funds also enabled the repaving of Broadway from School Street north to the intersection with Indiana 9.
