ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has awarded a contract for three projects to replace curbs and sidewalks.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday awarded a $293,768 contract to DC Construction Services. The project is being funded through the Community Development Department.
The work includes West 15th Street from Walton Street to Arrow Avenue; Halford Street from 16th to 18th streets; and Dewey Street from Eighth to Ninth streets.
Also, the Water Department has received additional funding for improvements to the Lafayette well field.
In other business, the board approved a water utility easement along County Road 300 North for the planned replacement of existing wells.
Earlier this year, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted to provide $1.2 million in tax increment financing funds to replace two wells in the well field off the county road.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the Water Department, said that when the two wells are operating simultaneously, will provide 1.4 million gallons of water daily.
The two wells being replaced are 40 years old and operating at 70% capacity, he said.
After the project is completed, the city will have nine wells along 300 North.
