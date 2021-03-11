ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has awarded a contract to a company to repave 15 streets this year.
The Anderson Board of Public Works awarded the $710,487 contract to Midwest Paving LLC.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said Midwest Paving submitted the lowest and most responsive bid. He said the estimated cost was $700,000.
The Board of Public Works also awarded a contract to Globel Asphalt for the construction of six pickleball courts at the Shadyside Park Activity Center.
Leser said the estimated cost was $100,000.
He said the work is scheduled to be completed by June 30.
Other business
The board approved a change order with United Consulting on a project to upgrade the city’s traffic signal system.
Leser said the change increased the cost by $23,700 which will be reimbursed by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
He said the project is involving 14 traffic signals, but three were found not to include right of way.
Leser said those three signals were being replaced by two that are located in the city’s right of way.
The project's total estimated cost is $2.3 million with the city required to provide 20% of it, or $464,705.
The actual work to replace the signals in Anderson is expected to start in 2021.
Leser previously said the project involves upgrading the traffic signalization software for 106 signals that have been in use since 1983.
All of the signalization software in Anderson will be replaced. The work will include new software, signal controllers and signal heads.
