ANDERSON — The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. will be distributing grants to local teachers in the amount of $51,694.
Since taking office in 2016, the Broderick administration has used the annual proceeds from the Mayor’s Ball to award grants to teachers within the Anderson community.
The grants are available to both public and private school teachers.
This year 43 teachers have been awarded grants. The total amount requested was $62,025.
Nine teachers were awarded the maximum $2,000 grant amount.
Mayor Broderick will be visiting the schools over the next few weeks to provide teachers with certificates and the grant funds.
The grants deal with electronics, music, reading, engineering, citizenship, flexible seating, math, sewing and literature.
Since starting the grant program, the city has awarded approximately $165,000 to teachers.
