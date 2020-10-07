ANDERSON — By next summer, the transformation of Mays Park on Anderson’s west side should be complete, with several new amenities.
Anderson city officials on Tuesday conducted the official groundbreaking for the park, the recipient of a $2.2 million investment.
“We’re here to celebrate the newest addition to our parks,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Tuesday. “When I took office 4 ½ years ago, we wanted to make a real effort to improve the quality of life in our community.
“Quality of life means good jobs and roads and parks,” he said. “We concentrated on our parks and have improved 18.”
Broderick said his administration wanted to make major improvements to several parks that had seen no renovations for several years.
“We’re looking at major improvements,” he said, “including plans for Athletic Park. This is the first phase of those improvements at Mays Park.”
Broderick said the property was donated to the city in 1961 by James May, who owned May Supply.
He said the park at one time included an ice rink, hosted an annual tennis tournament and includes the skate park.
Broderick said Mays Park will include a splash pad, the first in Anderson, and a playground. Additional amenities will include a trail on the north side of West 10th Street, improvements to the skate park and two refurbished tennis courts and four pickle ball courts.
“This will draw people to Anderson,” he said.
Corey Whitesel of HCW Engineers said, in developing the plans for the park, the input of the community was included in the final design.
“I’m looking forward to turning on the splash pad next summer,” he said.
Chesterfield resident James Abell said he was excited about the new park.
“I will absolutely come and use it,” he said. “We’re big pickle ball players as a family. We’re excited about places in Anderson where we can play outdoors.”
Abell said he didn’t know the park was going to include a splash pad.
“It will be pretty exciting,” he said of the planned improvements.
Greg Anderson said he didn’t know the park was there at 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
“Looks like it’s got enough space to put a lot of stuff,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to be fun.
“I know the kids will love to come and play in this park,” Anderson said. “Especially the splash pad because now we have to travel to get to one.”
He was a little surprised at the investment the city was making in improving the parks.
“We talked about if you want to attract people into the community, you have to do things that attract people to the community,” Anderson said. “It’s exciting to know the mayor’s office is really stepping up and doing some things.”
The Park Board recently awarded a contract to Fredericks Inc. to construct the improvements.
The overall cost is more than $300,000 less than initially anticipated. The funds will come from a $3 million bond refinanced last year by the Parks Board.
