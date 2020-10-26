ANDERSON — The City of Anderson and Anderson Police Department have announced that the city's trunk-or-treat event has been moved up by a day to avoid inclement weather.
The drive-thru trunk-or-treat will now take place Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Athletic Park.
It was originally scheduled for Thursday, but the forecast for that night is a 50% chance of rain.
Treats will be prepackaged and distributed by police officers wearing gloves and masks as families drive through the park. All participants must be inside vehicles; no walkers allowed.
