ANDERSON — In a vote split along party lines, the Anderson City Council adopted a resolution asking state lawmakers to not expand the school voucher program.
The council Thursday voted 7-2 to approve the resolution to be sent to members of the Indiana General Assembly.
The two Republican members, Councilwoman Jennifer Culp and Councilman Jon Bell, voted against the resolution. Democrats voting in support were Rick Muir, Ollie H. Dixon, Rebecca Crumes, Don Lynch, Lance Stephenson, Ty Bibbs and Joe Newman.
The two-year state budget approved by the Indiana House would expand the program to 12,000 students in the state at a cost of $125 million.
The Indiana Senate budget version reduces the amount to $51 million to serve an additional 4,600 students.
Muir, a former president of the Indiana State Teachers Association, said the additional funding is not appropriate to be provided to private schools.
Muir said 92% of Indiana students attend public schools and the increase in funding for the voucher program would reduce state funding to the public schools.
“The public schools have lost millions of dollars to private and parochial schools,” he said. “That has caused cuts in curriculum, transportation and the arts. This would result in more losses in funding to public schools.”
Muir said public schools are not competing with private schools on a “level playing field.”
“Private schools can cherry pick what students can attend,” he said.
Culp, a member of the board for Liberty Christian, said she has seen students who have struggled in public schools flourish at the school.
“I believe 100% that parents should be able to choose where their tax dollars go,” she said. “I’m not opposed to public schools. In a free market it makes the schools stronger.”
Culp said the City Council has no say on the legislation.
Muir agreed that parents should choose where tax dollars are spent.
“We’re spending millions of dollars on 8% of the students in the state,” he said.
Muir said a number of education associations including superintendents and other communities have adopted similar resolutions.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said the money should follow the students, noting if a student leaves a private school during the school year, the balance of the state funding should go to the public school.
Bell said there are many different models for funding education and the current Indiana model is not working.
“It can be improved upon,” he said. “There are a lot of models for education.
“It is out of our realm to make recommendations to the Legislature,” Bell said.
