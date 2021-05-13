ANDERSON — A request for a tax abatement for the development of three new solar parks has been approved by the Anderson City Council.
Council members Thursday approved a resolution to provide a 10-year tax abatement to the Indiana Municipal Power Association for the three facilities.
Once the projects are completed it will mean that almost 8% of Anderson’s electrical needs will be provided by energy from the sun. The solar parks will provide 39 megawatts of power.
Jack Alvey of IMPA said the three solar parks in Anderson and one under construction in Madison County will begin operating in July with the last one coming online in January 2022.
He said the solar park in the county will be voluntarily annexed into the city at the June council meeting.
IMPA is making an investment of $33.7 million and will generate 23.7 megawatts of electricity.
The requested tax abatement is on the equipment. Alvey said IMPA will make a payment in lieu of property taxes to local units of government.
IMPA will be paying an additional $315,000 in property taxes, he said.
The solar park on Madison Avenue, north of Cross Street, is also located in Anderson and in the county.
Alvey said IMPA has agreed to a voluntary annexation of both facilities into the city of Anderson.
Solar Park 3 will be at 2930 E. 38th St., with an investment of $13.4 million, and will generate 8.7 megawatts of electricity.
Solar Park 4 will be at 3205 S. Rangeline Road and will produce 7.8 megawatts of electricity, at a cost of $10.7 million.
Solar Park 6 will be at 3040 Layton Road, at a cost of $9.5 million, and will produce 6 megawatts of power.
Alvey said the three solar parks will provide enough power for 3,500 homes.
Anderson’s power utility is a founding member of IMPA, which already has two solar parks in the city. The first was opened on Park Road in 2015 and generates 5 megawatts of electricity; the second was opened in 2017 on Madison Avenue, generating 8 megawatts of electricity.
IMPA has a 2-megawatt solar park in Pendleton and a 1-megawatt facility in Frankton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.