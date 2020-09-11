ANDERSON – A special committee of the Anderson City Council has been named to investigate allegations of racial discrimination by the police department.
Council President Lance Stephenson Thursday named himself along with Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes and Councilman Don Lynch to investigate the allegations raised by the Redwood Foundation concerning Soulfest 2020 in August.
Larry McClendon with the Foundation, said they wanted a full investigation by the city council and to subpoena Anderson Police Department Chief Jake Brown and Councilman Joe Newman.
There was a lengthy discussion among council members on how the legislative body could use subpoena powers and if a vote was necessary.
Councilman Rick Muir asked if it was legal for the council to investigate one of its members.
Council attorney Rosemary Khoury said her best guess was that it’s legal but inappropriate, comparing it to a police department conducting an investigation of an officer.
Muir asked if the council would need to vote on any action determined by the committee.
Khoury said she needed time to research if the council has the legal authority to investigate a member.
Donita Thompson, a member of the Redwood Foundation read a list of concerns to the council members including police department discrimination against the organization and false statements made by Councilman Joe Newman.
She said Newman was at the festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day and didn’t wear a mask.
Newman previously said he visited the festival on the three days and always wore a mask. He said most festival attendees did not wear a mask.
Newman did not address the allegations during the meeting.
Thompson said security plans for the festival at Warren Miller Park were finalized with Assistant Chief Warren Warren on July 31 for the festival that ran from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16.
She said Warren contacted organizers two days prior to the festival and stated there would be no police presence on the park grounds over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Thompson said police informed the organizers they would monitor around the park and not be able to assist with security for the parade.
They contend Councilman Newman was at the event for all three days and that he stated in a story in The Herald Bulletin that he observed two or three plain clothes officers in the crowd.
Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown told The Herald Bulletin that festival organizers were told security could not be provided for the planned parade route and the Redwood Foundation didn’t provide an alternate route.
Brown said officers patrolled the perimeter of the park because of coronavirus concerns that many people at the festival were not wearing masks or social distancing.
