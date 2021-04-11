ANDERSON – For the second time this year the Anderson City Council is considering overturning a rezoning denial by the city’s Plan Commission.
Council members Thursday voted 8-0 on first reading of an ordinance approving a request by Grace House to rezone the former Dove Harbor site for a residential drug rehabilitation center in North Anderson.
Council President Ty Bibbs asked all the parties involved if they would meet to resolve the differences before the May meeting.
“A women’s center is needed,” he said.
The Plan Commission in February voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request expressing concerns about locating a substance abuse rehabilitation center across the street from a liquor store and a tavern, increased traffic and crime and the impact on surrounding property values.
The council discussed the rezoning request for more than 90 minutes before the decision was made to approve the rezoning ordinance through one of the three required readings.
The request is to rezone the property from a business to residential zoning. If approved, Grace House would have to seek a special exception.
Attorney Tom Beeman, representing Grace House, said the facility at 1400 Broadway was operated by Dove Harbor as a women’s shelter for 25 years.
“Grace House has renovated the property with 12 residential units,” he said. “They treated substance abuse at Dove Harbor.
“There is a huge need for a treatment center,” Beeman said. “Studies have shown it works better in residential areas.”
He said the 5's Tap House bar across the street should never have been allowed to open because of no parking and the owners are the main opponents.
“It will be the same use as the past 25 years,” Beeman said. “This is the best use of the property.”
Karl Lazar, owner of Grace House, said instead of housing both men and women the decision was made to only house women at the location.
“There will be no increase in traffic because it’s a residential facility,” he said. “There will be no increase in crime because the people are willingly seeking treatment.”
Councilman Lance Stephenson, who represents the area, said he wanted time to meet with area residents to learn of any concerns.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp, who voted against the rezoning on the Plan Commission, said she was pleased the decision was made to only house women.
She asked about outdoor events at 5's Tap House and if the best use for the property was a drug treatment center.
“I didn’t choose the location,” Lazar said. “I was approached about buying the property.”
He said residents would not be enticed to relapse into the use of alcohol and it would be a locked-down facility.
Karen Finnigan said she is a member of Turning Point Madison County which deals with addiction and mental health issues.
“I’m not sure the council members are aware of how bad the addiction problem is in Madison County,” she said. “It would be a travesty to turn down an opportunity for another facility. It will only be a positive for the community.”
