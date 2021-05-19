ANDERSON — Both the City of Anderson and Madison County have voted to create the special accounts required to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the Anderson City Council approved an amended ordinance to create the fund in a divided vote.
Anderson will receive $23.2 million in 2021 and 2022.
The amendment was offered by Councilman Jon Bell to require the city council and the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to prepare a funding plan.
The amendment was approved by a 5-4 vote, with Democrats Rick Muir, Don Lynch, Lance Stephenson and Joe Newman casting no votes.
The ordinance as amended was approved by a 7-2 vote, with Stephenson and Newman joining fellow Democrats Ollie H. Dixon, Rebecca Crumes, Ty Bibbs and Republicans Bell and Jennifer Culp casting the yes votes.
Last week, Crumes voted against suspending the council’s rules to allow a third and final reading of the proposed ordinance.
Crumes didn’t want to create the fund until the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. provided details on how the funds would be spent.
She wanted Council President Bibbs to create a committee to include community members.
City attorney Paul Podlejski said a detailed plan on how the funds will be used will be presented to the council in the future.
“We’re currently going through the guidelines,” he said of how the American Rescue Plan funds can be spent.
Culp, R-1st District, asked for a list of the planned spending over the next two years.
“I want to make sure the money is spent with council approval,” she said.
Podlejski said the plan submitted by the administration could be amended and the funds have to be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
“I don’t want one person in the administration to decide who will receive the money,” Culp said.
The Madison County Commissioners on Wednesday voted unanimously to establish an account for the funds.
Madison County will receive approximately $25 million from the federal government for coronavirus pandemic-related expenditures.
County attorney Jeff Graham said the ordinance created the necessary fund for the American Rescue Plan and that general guidelines are included.
“The county council will have to approve any expenditure,” he said. “The next step is to approve the plan, that can be amended."
