ANDERSON — Having no clear proposal of a planned development, the Anderson City Council denied a request to vacate an alley at the former site of the Anderson Township trustee’s office.
On Thursday, the City Council at first approved the request to vacate the alley that runs east to west on three lots owned by the Anderson Township trustee at the intersection of 14th Street and Central Avenue.
The request failed on the second reading by a 6-3 vote of the council after a lengthy discussion.
A majority of the council members wanted to see the plans for the property before agreeing to vacate the alley.
The city owns the rights of way for alleys within the city limits. If a request to vacate an alley is approved, ownership changes from the city of Anderson to the adjacent property owners, in this case the township trustee.
Attorney Tom Beeman, representing Trustee Mike Shively, said the trustee is in the process of selling the three parcels, which include the former trustee’s office and the small building that was formerly a tobacco store.
“It has never been used as an alley,” Beeman said. “To develop the property it would have to be replatted because of the setback requirements.”
He said vacating the alley was the first step to getting the property back on the tax roll.
“There are people interested in developing the property,” Shively said. “The money would go into our rainy day fund."
Councilman Ollie Dixon asked several questions pertaining to the field house at the trustee’s office in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue.
The field house had been used for an after-school program by the youth club operated by former Trustee John Bostic until it ran into financial problems.
Shively said the community center was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dixon said he wants any of the proceeds from a potential sale of the Central Avenue property to be utilized for the after-school program.
Beeman said the Central Avenue trustee’s office was damaged by fire and would cost thousands of dollars to repair.
“A new building would be constructed on the property,” he said.
Councilman Jon Bell said if the alley was vacated it could be marketed as a larger piece of property.
“It’s up to the township to determine the highest and best value,” he said.
Beeman said there was no deal with any potential developer.
Tim Stires, assistant director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the department was opposed to the vacating of the alley.
“If there is a solid prospect, the Walgreens property should be filled first before demolishing a building and building a new one,” he said.
Bell said the Walgreens property at 14th and Jackson streets might be suitable for the planned new development.
