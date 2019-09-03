ANDERSON – During a meeting with their financial consultant several members of the Anderson City Council expressed pleasure with the proposed 2020 budget.
Council members met Tuesday with Jerry Hickman of the Reedy Financial Group and attorney Ted Nolting to discuss the council’s involvement in the budget process.
The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has proposed a 2020 budget of $35.3 million on projected revenues of $33.8 million.
The administration plans to spend $1.5 million from the city’s operating balance for several projects, including street paving and park improvements.
Hickman said the financial consultant will review the 2020 budget if the City Council wants that work to be done.
“A review shows the city is spending $1.5 million from their reserves,” he said. “But if they have a health cash balance and is comfortable with the cash reserve, that’s what the funds are there for.”
The city currently has an operating balance of $11.3 million and Controller Doug Whitham said a reduction in that balance would be a worst-case scenario.
“It looks like a pretty good budget,” Councilman Jon Bell said.
Councilman Lance Stephenson said all his questions were answered during the budget review with the administration in August.
“I have no qualms with this budget,” Councilman Joe Newman said.
Both Councilman Greg Graham and Councilwoman Jennifer Culp indicated they believe the presented budget is acceptable.
Council President Rebecca Crumes said she wants more information on spending included in the budget as proposed by the administration.
“We don’t get details on the budget,” she said. “Just a general view. We should know in detail spending in the budget.”
Graham said the best way to get details on items in the budget is to meet with the various department heads.
Nolting said the council is the fiscal authority for the city and can reduce spending in the budget.
He said the council is restricted in increasing spending in the budget unless it is recommended by and approved by the mayor.
Hickman said any additional appropriations have to be approved by the mayor.
Nolting said there is no formal process for residents to increase the proposed budget except at the public hearing.
The public hearing on the 2020 city budget is set for Sept. 19 with final approval by the council set for Oct. 3.
Bell did ask about the $150,000 the city budgets for not-for-profit organizations from the city’s share of food and beverage tax revenues.
“Can we set some parameters and set a maximum amount of $25,000?” he asked.
Nolting said the council would have to approve an ordinance or resolution to establish guidelines for requesting city funds by nonprofit organizations.
“There should be a policy and application process,” he said. “I believe you can have a structure in place.”
