ANDERSON — The city administration has reintroduced an ordinance to provide a 3% pay increase to Anderson Police Department's executive staff. The Anderson City Council will consider the proposed ordinance at its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The council is also expected to vote on final approval of the 2020 proposed budget and to pass on final reading ordinances to provide other non-union employees with the 3% pay increase.
On Sept. 19, the salary ordinance for the executive staff of APD for 2020 failed to receive the minimum five votes for passage.
The council passed several salary ordinances through two of the required three readings providing 3% pay increases for the clerk’s office, the city court, Anderson Fire Department executive staff, elected officials, department heads and non-union employees.
During the discussion on Sept. 19, Councilman Jon Bell asked several questions about the salary range for the positions.
In the 1970s, the city hired an outside firm to create job descriptions and classifications for each city job. The classification system includes a salary range for most non-union jobs within the city of Anderson.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said most of the employees were hired at the mid-range for salaries and have received the same pay increase as other city employees in the last three years.
Bell said the top range for Anderson police chief is $102,000 per year. He said Chief Tony Watters is currently making an estimated $80,000 per year.
Broderick said each member of the executive staff of the police department was receiving 3% more than they are currently being paid.
Bell was joined by council members Rebecca Crumes and Ty Bibbs in voting no on the ordinance.
Voting in favor of passage were council members Jennifer Culp, Greg Graham, Joe Newman and Lance Stephenson.
The measure required five votes for passage. Council members Ollie H. Dixon and Donna Davis did not attend the meeting.
The council passed through two of the three required readings of the city’s 2020 budget in the amount of $35.3 million in the general fund, which is a 2.45% increase over this year’s budget.
The Broderick administration is planning to use $1.7 million from reserve funds for several 2020 projects.
That includes $1 million for street paving in 2020 and $500,000 for the construction of a splash pad and improvements to Athletic Park.
There were no public comments on the proposed 2020 budget.
