ANDERSON — A request by Grace House to open a residential substance abuse center for women has been denied by the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
The request by Grace House for a special exception to house up to 28 women for substance abuse treatment lasting up to 45 days was defeated Wednesday by a 3-1 vote.
Grace House will continue to use the facility for outpatient services at the 1400 Broadway location.
The staff of the Anderson Municipal Development Department recommended the denial of the special use request, contending there would be an impact on crime in the area and property values.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said Thursday that Grace House can reapply for the special exception in one year.
Stires said a BZA member can request a rehearing before the year elapses, but it has to be a unanimous vote of the board.
“This is not the right location,” Stires said during the meeting. “It will impact property values, traffic and the crime rate in the residential area.”
Tom Beeman, attorney for Grace House, said Grace House has 14 facilities in Anderson and has an excellent reputation.
He said currently Grace House is providing outpatient counseling.
“It has been proven that residential treatment is the most effective,” Beeman said. “There is devastating substance abuse in Madison County that is impacting the justice system, medical care and welfare.”
Beeman presented two studies that showed there would be no impact on the crime rate and property values in the area.
“This is the third hearing on the project, and we have not heard from any residents complaining about the proposal,” he said.
Karl Lazar, owner of Grace House, said the residents in the substance abuse treatment program will not be allowed outside of the facility.
He said the clients will be women over the age of 18 and it will be a licensed treatment facility.
“We have 15 locations in Anderson and there has not been an increase in crime,” Lazar said. “We have improved property values.”
Madison Park Church of God senior pastor Paul Strozier said it would be an extension of the missionary work done through Dove Harbor.
“I don’t believe it will be a shock to the neighborhood,” he said. “I’m surprised the staff would be opposed.”
Resident Jeanne Atkinson said she was impressed by what Grace House is doing in the area.
“We need help with addictions,” she said.
Joe Brandon, who owns the 5 Taps tavern on the opposite corner, expressed a concern about the future use of the property.
BZA attorney Tim Lanane said any change in use would have to be approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
BZA President John Suko said he was in favor of the special exception and cast the only vote to approve the special use request.
