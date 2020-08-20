ANDERSON — The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a 2% increase in electric rates for the final quarter of the year.
Tony Pochard, superintendent of Anderson Municipal Light & Power, said Thursday that the tracking factor for the last quarter will result in an increase of $1.97 per month for the average residential customer.
The tracking factor is based on the cost of purchased power from the Indiana Municipal Power Agency, a group of 61 municipally owned electric utilities.
The average residential customer’s monthly bill for October, November and December will be $97.44.
The Works Board approved a contract of $285,200 to Fredericks Inc. to remodel the former city dispatch center for use as the city employee medical clinic.
David Eicks, board chairman, said the work will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is hoping the more centralized location of the clinic will increase use by employees. It will be in close proximity to the Central Services Building and several other city departments.
The city’s employee health clinic has been located at the Flagship Enterprise Center for several years and the intent was to move the clinic to the former dispatch center at Eighth Street and Gene Gustin Way in 2020.
The city’s dispatch center was closed in October 2016 when Madison County opened the new state-of-the-art dispatch center on Jackson Street for cover all police and fire departments.
